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Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is personally leading negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resolve a financial crisis triggered ...
Nigeria’s National Pension Commission has granted pension fund administrators a one-off regulatory waiver allowing them to invest in the anticipated IPO ...
In a bold move that signals growing confidence in homegrown finance, Ghana is launching a $1 billion domestic bond sale to fund cocoa purchases for the 2026/2027 season – and the response from local investors...
In 2021, Gadeja Shehu and about a hundred farmers in Garbadu village, Zamfara State in northwestern Nigeria, were invited by officials of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall to plant trees across a...
Ghana’s decision to enter a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after exiting its $3-billion bailout programme has reignited debate over whether countries can ever truly break free from the lender’s influence. This...
Analysis in brief: In pursuit of safe countries where citizens can prosper and investors feel secure, Africa is using its new geopolitical positioning in a multipolar world to reshape foreign relationships away from traditional aid...
Women-led startups generate twice the revenue per dollar invested, yet receive less than 1% of venture capital in Africa Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has today released a new report, Financing Women’s Digital Entrepreneurship: A Pathway...
Bharti Airtel plans to raise its ownership stake in Airtel Africa to as much as 90% through a proposed $2.9 billion ...
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Global and regional stakeholders explore AI technologies redefining East Africa’s digital landscape – from cloud regions to hyperscale data centres and ...
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