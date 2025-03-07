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CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com
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News, Business & Innovation Hub

Your trusted source for daily news, politics, business, innovation and culture from across the continent.

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Business & Innovation

DBIA doing business in Africa country guides

Zambia’s 4.1 Million Ton Corn Miracle: Bumper Harvest Turns the Country into Africa’s New Breadbasket

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AFC Drops $100 Million on African Tech: The Local Capital Revolution That Changes Everything

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Rwanda’s Bold 100 Basis Point Hike: Why Markets Are Calling It a Masterclass in Confidence

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Billionaires Betting Big on Africa: Homegrown Factories Set to Transform the Continent

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Nigeria’s Oil Windfall: Producers Turn Global Tension Into Local Triumph

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 20 37 30 Nigeria Races to Extract Its Oil Before Its Too Late Bloomberg

Trump’s AGOA Lifeline: African Exporters Just Got a $2 Billion Reason to Celebrate

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 20 25 48 With Agoa uncertain SA faces biggest trade test

Kenyan Banks Break Records: From Nairobi Boardrooms to 100 Million Customers Across Africa

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Dangote’s $20 Billion Refinery IPO: The Spark That Could Ignite Nigeria’s Future

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Ghana’s $1 Billion Cocoa Lifeline: Local Investors Step Up to Save the Golden Crop

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Zambia’s 4.1 Million Ton Corn Miracle: Bumper Harvest Turns the Country into Africa’s New Breadbasket

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 47 56 jwnozkFEGeDnYmy9Yd5Qhf 1024 80.jpg.webp WEBP Image 1024 × 768 pixels — Scaled 80
Discover how AI is shaping Africa&apos;s future and transforming industries across the continent.
Digital infrastructure map of Africa with icons representing connectivity and technology.
Women CEOs in Africa - Africa.com.
Discover how AI is shaping Africa&apos;s future and transforming industries across the continent.
Digital infrastructure map of Africa with icons representing connectivity and technology.
Women CEOs in Africa - Africa.com.
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Features & Opinion

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Ghana’s $1 Billion Cocoa Lifeline: Local Investors Step Up to Save the Golden Crop

Ambitious Great Green Wall

Great Green Wall Initiative Makes Gradual Gains In Restoring Landscapes And Supporting Livelihoods

Ghana New IMF Agreement

Ghana Faces Questions Over Economic Future Following New IMF Agreement

May B

The End of Strategic Ambiguity As Africa’s Security Alignments Become Operational

Africa&apos;s Path To Gender Economic Parity

Africa’s Path To Gender Economic Parity Has Been Pushed Back By 50 Years, But Digital Entrepreneurship Offers A Way Forward

South Sudan

South Sudan Faces Deepening Famine Without Urgent Humanitarian Aid

Survival to Strength

From Survival to Strength: The Power Behind the Daily Hustle

Angola’s Access To Global Capital

Rewiring Angola’s Access To Global Capital: What Banks And Angolan Institutions Must Do Next

Ebola Ituri DRC 1536x852 1

Call For Urgent Regional Coordination Meeting Following Ebola Virus Outbreak In Ituri Province, DRC

Teresa Clarke

Teresa Clarke, Chair and CEO of Africa.com, to Receive South Africa’s Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo

RSV In Infants

RSV In Infants: Why Early Awareness Can Save Lives

Fishing community on a tropical African beach, with locals casting nets into the clear blue sea.

How Namibia’s Ocean Cluster Is Shaping Africa’s Blue Economy

African woman harvesting maize in a lush field with tall green stalks.

Field-Based Research Is A Lifeline For Zimbabwe’s Food Security

Natural and processed sugar types used in African cuisine and beverages.

How Global Dumping Is Dismantling The SA Sugar Industry

Africa.com forum speaker engaging audience with a microphone.

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame Urges Africa To Resist Exploitation By Global Powers

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Arts, Culture & Society

From Everest To Impact

From Everest To Impact: One Woman’s Summit Delivers 8,849 Acts Of Dignity Across South Africa

One year after summiting Mount Everest via the North Side, South African mountaineer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Angela Yeung has fulfilled a promise that began at ...

Egypt Unveils Tombs From Ancient Egypt’s Greatest Era

Egypt opens Luxor tombs

South Africa’s Coastline Offers Spectacular Whale Watching

Whales in South Africa

Cameroon Explores Ways to Protect Sacred Wildlife Species

Cameroons royal animals

Ghana’s $1 Billion Cocoa Lifeline: Local Investors Step Up to Save the Golden Crop

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Zambia’s 4.1 Million Ton Corn Miracle: Bumper Harvest Turns the Country into Africa’s New Breadbasket

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 47 56 jwnozkFEGeDnYmy9Yd5Qhf 1024 80.jpg.webp WEBP Image 1024 × 768 pixels — Scaled 80
Senegal President Faye

Senegal’s President Takes Control of Debt Negotiations

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is personally leading negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resolve a financial crisis triggered ...

Nigerian pension rules

Nigeria Clears Pension Investments for Refinery IPO

Nigeria’s National Pension Commission has granted pension fund administrators a one-off regulatory waiver allowing them to invest in the anticipated IPO ...

H.E. Felix Tshisekedi, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

Ghana’s $1 Billion Cocoa Lifeline: Local Investors Step Up to Save the Golden Crop

In a bold move that signals growing confidence in homegrown finance, Ghana is launching a $1 billion domestic bond sale to fund cocoa purchases for the 2026/2027 season – and the response from local investors...

Great Green Wall Initiative Makes Gradual Gains In Restoring Landscapes And Supporting Livelihoods

In 2021, Gadeja Shehu and about a hundred farmers in Garbadu village, Zamfara State in northwestern Nigeria, were invited by officials of the National Agency for the Great Green Wall to plant trees across a...

Ghana Faces Questions Over Economic Future Following New IMF Agreement

Ghana’s decision to enter a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after exiting its $3-billion bailout programme has reignited debate over whether countries can ever truly break free from the lender’s influence. This...

The End of Strategic Ambiguity As Africa’s Security Alignments Become Operational

Analysis in brief: In pursuit of safe countries where citizens can prosper and investors feel secure, Africa is using its new geopolitical positioning in a multipolar world to reshape foreign relationships away from traditional aid...

Africa’s Path To Gender Economic Parity Has Been Pushed Back By 50 Years, But Digital Entrepreneurship Offers A Way Forward

Women-led startups generate twice the revenue per dollar invested, yet receive less than 1% of venture capital in Africa Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has today released a new report, Financing Women’s Digital Entrepreneurship: A Pathway...

Airtel Africa 1

Bharti Airtel Deepens Africa Expansion

Bharti Airtel plans to raise its ownership stake in Airtel Africa to as much as 90% through a proposed $2.9 billion ...

Africa's Latest News

Tyla and Rema to Perform at FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Global Emergency

Congo quarantine

Joint US-Nigerian Mission Eliminates Global ISIS Deputy

Nigerian soldiers

Africa Must Govern Own Digital Infrastructure, Experts Say

Africas data sovereignty

Tyla and Rema to Perform at FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak Global Emergency

Congo quarantine

Joint US-Nigerian Mission Eliminates Global ISIS Deputy

Nigerian soldiers

Africa Must Govern Own Digital Infrastructure, Experts Say

Africas data sovereignty

Telecoms and Construction Drive West Africa’s Company Surge

Lagos Nigeria

South Africa’s Unemployment Crisis Deepens

South Africa unemployment rate

Engage & Learn

Co-Ed Schooling

Why Co-Ed Schooling Better Prepares Students For The Real World

Microscopic view of hantavirus particles illustrating virus structure and spread mechanisms.

What Is Hantavirus? Everything You Need To Know About How It Spreads And How To Stay Safe

Group of diverse secondary school students in uniform at school event.

Does Financial Education Work? Yes… But Maybe Not In The Way That We Think

Young women in West Africa attending a training session for economic empowerment.

How Sabou Capital Is Unlocking Economic Growth Through Young Women And Youth Across West And Central Africa

Diverse students working with robotics in a modern engineering lab.

Why South Africa’s College Reforms Keep Failing

Vet using tablet with farm animals in rural setting.

The Little-Known Role Of Veterinarians In Supporting South Africa’s Economy

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Happening

AI EVERYTHING KENYA X GITEX KENYA 2026

Africa’s AI Future Moves From Vision To Infrastructure At AI EVERYTHING KENYA X GITEX KENYA 2026

Global and regional stakeholders explore AI technologies redefining East Africa’s digital landscape – from cloud regions to hyperscale data centres and ...

Afreximbank Extends Usd 15 Million Facility To Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited

Afreximbank logo on a digital display at a financial event.

Ebola Outbreak Escalates In Central Africa: International SOS Experts Available For Urgent Media Briefing And Commentary

Ebola Outbreak Escalates In Central Africa

Bloomwit Concludes Brand Audit And Visibility Support Programme For African Smes, Delivering Transformative Results

Bloomwit

Ghana’s $1 Billion Cocoa Lifeline: Local Investors Step Up to Save the Golden Crop

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Zambia’s 4.1 Million Ton Corn Miracle: Bumper Harvest Turns the Country into Africa’s New Breadbasket

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 47 56 jwnozkFEGeDnYmy9Yd5Qhf 1024 80.jpg.webp WEBP Image 1024 × 768 pixels — Scaled 80
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Headlines

Teresa Clarke, Chair and CEO of Africa.com, to Receive South Africa’s Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo

Teresa Clarke, Chair and CEO of Africa.com, to Receive South Africa’s Order of the Companions of O.R. Tambo

When the Framework Gets It Wrong: What the Afreximbank-Fitch dispute reveals about narrative power in African capital markets

Africa Forward Summit Concludes In New Era of Africa–France Partnership

Africa Forward Summit Concludes In New Era of Africa–France Partnership

International dialogue on forcibly replaced Ukrainian children, led by Ukraine, Canada and the European Union

Heads Of State Convene on Second Day of Africa Forward Summit In Nairobi

Heads Of State Convene on Second Day of Africa Forward Summit In Nairobi

Chad’s refugee crisis overwhelms maternity care in east, UN agency warns

Chad’s refugee crisis overwhelms maternity care in east, UN agency warns

Chad’s refugee crisis overwhelms maternity care in east, UN agency warns

Chad’s refugee crisis overwhelms maternity care in east, UN agency warns

Angola: Flood Survivors Living in Precarious Conditions

Angola: Flood Survivors Living in Precarious Conditions

Mastercard and Letshego aim to Strengthen Financial Inclusion with Debit Card Launch in Mozambique

Mastercard and Letshego aim to Strengthen Financial Inclusion with Debit Card Launch in Mozambique

InvestHK promotes Hong Kong as strategic gateway for African enterprises to expand in Asia

InvestHK promotes Hong Kong as strategic gateway for African enterprises to expand in Asia

The Leadership Education Africa Needs

The Leadership Education Africa Needs

WATISE 4.0 & Awards: Experts to Explore AI Impact on Telecoms, Fintech, ERP & HR as 4th Edition is Held in June

WATISE 4.0 & Awards: Experts to Explore AI Impact on Telecoms, Fintech, ERP & HR as 4th Edition is Held in June

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Marketplace

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Latest News

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Ghana’s $1 Billion Cocoa Lifeline: Local Investors Step Up to Save the Golden Crop

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 47 56 jwnozkFEGeDnYmy9Yd5Qhf 1024 80.jpg.webp WEBP Image 1024 × 768 pixels — Scaled 80

Zambia’s 4.1 Million Ton Corn Miracle: Bumper Harvest Turns the Country into Africa’s New Breadbasket

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 35 49 3P9A0261.jpg JPEG Image 4936 × 3155 pixels — Scaled 19

AFC Drops $100 Million on African Tech: The Local Capital Revolution That Changes Everything

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 22 19 image 13.png PNG Image 824 × 550

Rwanda’s Bold 100 Basis Point Hike: Why Markets Are Calling It a Masterclass in Confidence

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 21 00 41 Untitled design 43 4 768x512.png PNG Image 768 × 512

Billionaires Betting Big on Africa: Homegrown Factories Set to Transform the Continent

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 20 37 30 Nigeria Races to Extract Its Oil Before Its Too Late Bloomberg

Nigeria’s Oil Windfall: Producers Turn Global Tension Into Local Triumph

CMS Africa logo with vibrant colors representing digital content management across Africa, Top News around Africa at africa.com