Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

42 seconds ago 1 min read

The road for indie artists is always difficult, all the more so in the midst of a pandemic, but an intrepid few in South Africa managed to turn out some exceptional music in 2020. Without the support of major labels, musicians such as Marcus Harvey, Muzi, and Desire Marea moved mountains to create new releases, and the results are impressive. Desire draws inspiration from their previous work as part of the duo FAKA and yet manages to push themselves further from the gqom/dance sound they created, to a more avant-garde progressive sound. Mama is Muzi’s audio tribute to his late mother. The renowned producer channels the pain of loss through song, and the result is something special. Langa Mavuso’s mesmerising journey of heartbreak told through enchanting soul melodies that swing from sweet falsettos to raspy rap-talking. The album is made up of songs about love, loss, search and surrendering. Of Angels and Ancestors largely explores themes around spirituality (particularly African spirituality), Blackness, African consciousness and, ultimately, self-awareness. It sounds like ZuluMecca is more interested in educating than entertaining, and somehow lands square in the middle of both.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

13 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Economic Plan Post Elections

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Businesses Embrace Working from Home

13 hours ago
1 min read

Restoring Up To 360MW in Nigeria amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

13 hours ago
1 min read

The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Starts Project to Match Simcards with Individuals

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Case for Digital Payment Solutions for Africa’s Travel Systems

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

15 Great Albums and EPs by South African Indie Artists That Came Out in 2020

43 seconds ago
1 min read

A Congolese Village Yields the Benefits of the Sun

13 hours ago
1 min read

Diamond Slump Hits African Producers

13 hours ago
1 min read

African Governments should Have a Fresh Look at Agriculture

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: