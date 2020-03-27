16 Ministers And Top Government Officials Confirmed To Attend Africa Oil Week

As Regional Collaboration Becomes More Important Than Ever

Amid the current oil price crash, Africa Oil Week (AOW) remains the trusted platform for driving growth in the African upstream, as evidenced by continental governments’ sustained support for the summit. AOW is pleased to announce the attendance of 16 ministers and top government officials to its next edition, scheduled to take place as planned (4-6 November 2020) in Cape Town.

The spirit of collaboration on which AOW was founded 27 years ago is now more important than ever. As Africa competes with the rest of the world for smaller pools of capital, the onus is on governments to develop attractive operating environments and promote Africa as a destination for investment.

In these uncertain times, Africa Oil Week’s mission is to amplify the message that the continent is open for business. By hosting a closed-door “Ministerial & VIP Symposium”, AOW provides participating governments with a confidential platform to discuss their national hydrocarbons and energy strategy. Meanwhile, “National Showcases” enable individual governments to present their hottest prospects to an audience of top decision-makers from: IOCs, Independent Operators, the geoscience community, OFS companies and financiers.

To date, the following top government representatives have confirmed their attendance to Africa Oil Week 2020:

Hon. Seidou Adambi, Minister of Water, Oil and Mines, Benin (joining for the first time)

Mr Issifou Moussa Yari, Director General, Société Béninoise des Hydrocarbures

Hon. Mahamat Hamid Koua, Minister of Petroleum, Mining & Energy, Chad (joining for the first time)

Hon. Jean-Marc Thystère-Tchicaya, Minister of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo

Hon. Rubens Mikindo Muhima, Minister of Hydrocarbons, DRC

Hon. Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy, Republic of Djibouti (joining for the first time)

Hon. Dr. Koang Tutlam Dung, State Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ethiopia

Hon. Madame Lelenta Hawa Baba Bah, Ministre des Mines et du Pétrole, Mali

Hon. Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Nigeria (joining for the first time)

Hon. Francis Gatare, Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board Minister, Rwanda

Hon. Alhaji Kanja Sesay, Minister of Energy, Sierra Leone

Hon. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, Minister of Petroleum, Republic of Somalia

Hon. Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa

Deputy Minister, Department of Mineral Resource and Energy, South Africa (joining for the first time)

Director General, Department of Mineral Resource and Energy, South Africa (joining for the first time)

Emma Wade-Smith OBE, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, United Kingdom

Africa Oil Week is here to support its community and remains optimistic about the continent’s oil, gas and energy future. Oil and gas has always been a resilient industry, and, even in times of crisis, Africa’s unique position presents significant opportunities.



