Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

2020 Saw another Few Great Leaps forward for Kenya’s Tech Startup Ecosystem

41 seconds ago 1 min read

After a period of stagnation, Kenyan startups have rebounded on the funding front in the last couple of years. Startups from the country raised more than anyone else in 2019, attracting US$149 million, and there were several major rounds in 2020 as well.  Logistics startup Sendy raised a US$20 million funding round to help it expand across Africa, agri-tech startup Twiga Foods secured US$29.4 million in debt funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and B2B e-commerce platform Sokowatch raised US$14 million in Series A funding as it continues its rapid expansion across the continent. Kenya looks set to become the latest African country to adopt startup-specific legislation for the first time after the September gazetting of “The Startup Bill, 2020. The first specific startup law globally was passed in Italy in 2012, and Tunisia and Senegal were the first two African countries to have enacted them. A host of countries, including Mali, Ghana, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda, are expected to implement their own. Kenya, however, is the first of the “big five” startup ecosystems to publish its own proposed legislation, though there have been some movements to do the same in South Africa.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

3 min read

New Partnership With Private Sector Set To Empower Smallholder Farmers In Nigeria

1 day ago
2 min read

Post event communication on the 6th edition of the African Insurance Awards

2 days ago
9 min read

Next Einstein Forum Announces 2019-2021 Class Of NEF Fellows

2 days ago
2 min read

QURAS Blockchain Specializing In Privacy Protection Finally Launched Main Network On December 19, 2020

2 days ago
2 min read

Nigeria Announces New Energy Access Project ‘Solar Power Naija’

2 days ago
2 min read

Speak Up Africa Welcomes Yacine Barro As New Board Chair

3 days ago
5 min read

Taste The Success Of Meal Kit Delivery Services

3 days ago
4 min read

Angola And Africa Must Support Minister Diamantino At OPEC For Their Oil Sector To Prosper

5 days ago
2 min read

African Insurance Awards – 6th Edition (2020)

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

2020 Saw another Few Great Leaps forward for Kenya’s Tech Startup Ecosystem

42 seconds ago
1 min read

Getting Kids Back to Class in Cameroon

5 mins ago
1 min read

Dangote Cement Plc is Planning a Buyback of its Shares to Boost Shareholder Value

11 mins ago
1 min read

Congolese Virologists Discover a New Disease Similar to Ebola

13 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: