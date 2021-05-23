Africa.com

5 South African Photo Books to Check Out

5 hours ago 1 min read

There’s always something alluring about a photo book and the worlds in which you can be immersed between its covers. For those looking to learn more about history or to escape to a special place or time, there are a wealth of photo books that provide a window into the wonders of South Africa. Whether you care to learn more about apartheid, travel to Table Mountain, or experience the local music scene, these 5 books that offer in-depth views into the beautiful diversity that is South Africa. The Rise And Fall of Apartheid features the work of Alf Khumalo, Paul Alberts, Colin Richards, and Giesele Wulfsohn, and is dedicated to their memory. Somnyama Ngonyama is photographer Zanele Muholi’s on-going series of self-portraits. It marks a departure from the work that brought her acclaim, that of documenting the LGBTQI communities she came across during her various travels.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

