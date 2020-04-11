6 South African Podcasts to Listen to During the Lockdown

Africa.com

As the world hunkers down in an effort to contain the coronavirus, diversions are welcome, and podcasts are a great way of keeping informed and entertained. To get the South African perspective on events, these 6 podcasts that are working hard to keep things real and spirits light. Cheeky Natives is a literary podcast hosted by two literature freaks, Dr Alma-Nalisha Cele and Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane. Hosted by three knowledgeable and highly opinionated hip-hop heads, Kitso Moremi, Kabelo Moremi aka Lil Frat and Javas Skolo, The Sobering is one of the longest-running hip-hop podcasts in South Africa, having started in 2015. Durban-based writer, critic and comedian, Bob Perfect holds conversations with artists, fellow critics and cultural figures in his podcast, The Almost Perfect Podcast. Listening to The Dojo SA is like embarking on a journey without knowing the destination. Mashudu Modau engages African entrepreneurs about their journeys in their careers in his podcast Mashstartup Podcast.

