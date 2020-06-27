7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands to Know – and Wear – Now

Share it!

African fashion is hot and it is becoming more readily available thanks to innovative retail partnerships. Although the range of African design is enormous, these are 7 brands that are making a mark and turning editors’ heads. Colourful patterns, including his signature handwoven Nigerian check, “asoke”, have made Kenneth Ize a global sensation. The striking knitwear of Maxhosa is inspired by traditional Xhosa symbolism, beadwork, patterns and hues. Rich Mnisi founded his eponymous brand in 2015 after being awarded the Africa Fashion International Young Designer of The Year in 2014. Loza Maléombho’s designs are a fusion of traditional cultures and sub-cultures. Former lawyer Lisa Folawiyo has won acclaim for her unique fusion of West African fabrics with glamorous beading techniques and embellishments. All Orange Culture items are manufactured in Lagos from ethically-sourced fabrics. Aisha Obuobi named her Ghanian-founded brand after her grandmother, Christie Brown, who was an agile seamstress with a flair for vibrant clothing.



SOURCE: VOGUE