7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

5 hours ago 1 min read

While the popularity of African fashion seems to be exploding, it’s the rare African designer who can be recognized as a household name. In an effort to change that situation, the Southern Times is shining a light on 7 African fashion brands you should get to know. Among them: South African knitwear brand, Maxhosa, founded by Laduma Ngxokolo, whose colourful graphic pieces have caught the eye of Beyoncé and Alicia Keys. Then there is Lisa Folawiyo, who has also garnered a fan-base of high-profile clientele including Solange Knowles and Lupita Nyong’o, both of whom have worn the Nigerian designer’s sparkling gowns. Koibird’s launch celebrates the vibrant beauty of African culture, and the edit was released alongside a look book photographed by Ruth Ossai – who was raised between Nigeria and Yorkshire – and styled by British Vogue’s fashion editor-at-large, Julia Sarr-Jamois.

SOURCE: SOUTHERN TIMES

