90% Of Customers Consider Counterfeiting A Serious Issue To Their Organisation, Survey Finds

Customer Delivery Inspections effectively reveals counterfeit print supplies, with 96% of HP customers feel protected from fraud

Findings from a recent HP survey in EMEA found that over 97% of customers see HP’s Customer Delivery Inspections (CDIs) as a valuable service for their business, and 96% feel they protect them from falling victim to fraudsters.

Customer Delivery Inspections, which are a free and effective feature of HP’s Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud (ACF) programme, offer customers a reliable way to confirm the authenticity of their stock. They involve on-site checks of suspicious large or mid-sized cartridge deliveries in response to reports initiated by HP customers. If dubious deliveries are found, the HP ACF team are proactively alerted, and can follow up with appropriate action. Amid the COVID-19 disruption, HP has also offered photo-based CDIs if circumstances do not allow for an on-site visit.

It was also discovered that 60% of customers planned to take steps to purchase safely in future, directly following with the HP CDI guidance. As a result, 98% of customers surveyed would recommend HP CDIs to other customers.

“At HP, we are incredibly proud of the positive feedback our customers have given in response to our Customer Delivery Inspections,” said Suanne Schoewitz-Franchi, Global Lead of Supplies Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud Programme. “Unlike counterfeit goods, HP Originals are designed to meet our strict quality and reliable standards and to deliver superb performance and consistent results. Our high standards go beyond our products. With our survey finding that 91% of surveyed customers believe counterfeits present a risk to their business, it is important that we continue to fight fraudulent activity and ensure our customers have access to a reliable source of information and advice so that they have a peace of mind when buying HP products. With this in mind, HP maintains its commitment to protect our customers through our Anti-Counterfeit and Fraud programme, as shown by our quick action to adapt CDIs in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

Across EMEA over the last five years, HP has supported local law enforcement authorities to seize around 12.5 million items, including counterfeit cartridges, hardware products, and components. Most recently, between October 2019 to March 2020, HP, together with local authorities in Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania, have successfully obstructed a number of counterfeit trading programmes and removed close to 200,000 illicit products from the African region, including fake HP printer cartridges and components to assemble further counterfeits.

HP is dedicated to empowering channel partners, customers, and enforcement authority representatives with the knowledge to identify fraudulent supplies and protect business. In EMEA, close to 7,000 stakeholders have attended HP’s dedicate Education and Prevention activities. The company also cooperates closely with local and global law enforcement authorities to detect and dismantle illegal operations that produce counterfeit HP printing components.

To find out more about HP ACF, please go here.

