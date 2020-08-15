A Colourful Trip around Africa

Share it!

On the northern border of Tanzania and Kenya, the deep-red Lake Natron is one of the most inhospitable places on earth. It’s high in salt content, is about 120 degrees Fahrenheit, and is extremely alkaline, so much so that its pH is about that of ammonia. The only beings that live within the lake are the red algae that thrive in the harsh conditions. While not easy to get to, the 15th-century fortress town in the Rif Mountains, about two hours south of Tangier, remains a popular draw for tourists. All of the buildings in and out of its medina are painted a dreamy sky blue. Also known as Dar al-Makhzen, the 17th-century palace is not open to visitors, but that doesn’t stop its seven golden gates from being heavily photographed. One of the hottest places on earth thanks to volcanoes and geysers, Dallol, which sits on Ethiopia’s northern border with Eritrea, is best viewed from afar. The brilliant yellow, pictured here, is the result of sulphur and salt reacting. Aside from their hot Cheeto colouring, the peaks of the Namib Desert are some of the highest dunes on earth, with the tallest, Dune 7, topping a staggering 1,256 feet.

