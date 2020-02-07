A Conversation with Standard Bank Chief Executive, Sim Tshabalala at #WEF20

Group CEO of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala believes this is the African century and that Africans will be the ones driving the development of the continent. He spoke to Teresa Clarke of Africa.com at the World Economic Forum in Davos about making sure the African continent plays its rightful role in the world by driving economic, social, human, and environmental developments.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
More Stories
Cape Verde Turns to Wind, Water, and Sunshine to Keep the Lights On
South African National Carrier’s Wings Clipped
Togo Breaks Ground on its 50MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex