Fri. Jul 31st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Dating App Designed by Africans, for Africans

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Lagos-based dating app Vybe has built a user base 10,000-strong across 65 countries since its launch in April of last year. Adetolani Eko, Vybe’s co-founder, said the team – also comprised of fellow co-founders Moronke Anifowose and Osagie Omonzokpia – decided to build the app after noticing there was no dating or matchmaking platform that properly addressed the issues and peculiarities of dating in Africa. On Vybe, users can find matches based on location, age, intentions, tribe, religion, and so on. Users can also find a match just by shaking their phone, or “vybing”. Since launching 15 months ago, it has built a user base of over 10,000, with these users spread across 65 different countries. It is available in English and French, while Vybe – at least pre-COVID – also hosts offline speed-dating events. Self-funded thus far, Vybe is currently raising its first funding round, involving what Eko said are some “notable” African and international VCs. Cash will be used to boost its marketing efforts, but Vybe has seen plenty of organic growth. Vybe is currently pre-revenue, but plans to monetise via advertising and charging a monthly fee to give users access to premium features.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

13 hours ago
1 min read

Invasive Fish Species Gives South African Community Some Food Relief

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Author Gets the Nod She was Looking For

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Could Shift Longstanding Power Relationships

13 hours ago
1 min read

Popular Senegalese Musician Bows Out

13 hours ago
1 min read

How Football Ushered in Democracy in Côte d’Ivoire

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Calls for Community Champions in COVID-19 Fight

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Call to Celebrate Kenya’s Heroes

13 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Braces itself for a Showdown

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Dating App Designed by Africans, for Africans

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

13 hours ago
1 min read

Invasive Fish Species Gives South African Community Some Food Relief

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Author Gets the Nod She was Looking For

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today