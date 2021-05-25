Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Digital Library of Ghanaian, and African Virtual Reality Content

4 hours ago 1 min read

Ghanaian startup DOBIISON, a provider of virtual tours and immersive digital experiences for the real estate, construction and tourism industries, is planning on scaling across Africa this year. Founded in 2018, DOBIISON has built the largest collection of Ghanaian virtual reality (VR) content. Currently at the growth stage, it leverages 360º immersive, interactive content with functionality that helps large businesses like Mantrac and Rendeavour’s Appolonia City transform their online presence and drive conversion rates using VR. DOBIISON’s freemium VR tourism platform 360 Ghana is the country’s largest library of tourist attractions, experiences and places to stay, in virtual reality. Yet it is beyond tourism that the startup is making its biggest strides.

SOURCE: DIRSUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Why Tanzania’s Past Cyclones Can’t be Ignored

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Pandemic Takes a Mental Toll on Refugees in Uganda

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gauging the Merits of Darfur’s Gruesome History

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s — and Possibly the World’s — Only Mine to Employ an Entirely Female Work Force

4 hours ago
1 min read

Is Boko Haram Really Leaderless?

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tensions Between Addis and Washington

4 hours ago
1 min read

Congo Volcano Leaves Death and Smoking Wreckage, but Major City Spared

4 hours ago
1 min read

Bringing Back A City’s Façade from Decay

2 days ago
1 min read

African Travel Influencers Worth Following on Instagram

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here