A Dire Situation for West Darfur

12 hours ago 1 min read

The death toll in West Darfur state climbed to 159 Tuesday, with more than 200 people injured after more than three days of fighting between different ethnic communities, according to the Committee of West Darfur Doctors. The committee says the violence began Friday when a member of the African Masalit tribe killed a member of an Arab tribe. Arab militiamen organized revenge attacks the following day, which targeted the Kirendig IDP camp where Masalit tribesmen resided. Since then, there have been accusations and counteraccusations of ethnic targeting of civilians. The repeated episodes of violence are a legacy of the war in Darfur and the policies of former president Omar al-Bashir’s administration, which pitted Arab and African communities in Darfur against one another.

SOURCE: VOA

