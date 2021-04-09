Africa.com

A Fall from Grace

5 hours ago 1 min read

Suleiman Wanjau Bilali, one of Kenya’s finest boxers with international wins behind him, has been in and out of rehabilitation centres three times because of his alcohol addiction and depression since he was sacked from his job in 2012. His situation is widely documented. Many Kenyans have been protesting on social media and local media outlets since 2012, calling on the government and sports bodies to help the former boxing star who Kenya was once proud of. Despite this outcry, the government has never come up with a plan to help Bilali. After intense public pressure last year, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko paid for his treatment at a rehabilitation centre using his own fund

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

