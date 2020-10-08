Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Focus on the Middle Class in Luanda

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

Angola has changed tremendously since the end of its civil war in 2002. The war lasted almost four decades and decimated a country that had received little development support under Portuguese colonisation. In her new book, “From Water to Wine: Becoming Middle Class in Angola”, anthropologist Jess Auerbach focuses on everyday success rather than systematic failure. She makes a deliberate choice to give attention to beauty and happiness in a country that rarely appears in English-language media, and when it does, is usually with reference to corruption.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

The Somali Women Who Have Defied Societal Norms

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Wins Major Oil Deal Battle

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tension a Recurring Theme for South Sudan

12 hours ago
1 min read

Applying Tech has Turned Africa’s Motor Industry

12 hours ago
1 min read

DeShuna Spencer’s Frustration at the Lack of Black Content On-screen Spurred her to Create

12 hours ago
1 min read

Child Labour a Major Hurdle in the Cocoa Industry

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tragic Teen Murder Raises Alarm in Algeria

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Prevent Economic Catastrophes in Times of Crisis

12 hours ago
1 min read

Hard Lessons as Schools in Africa Struggle to Return to Learning

12 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

SIM Senegal Virtual Mining Summit

1 hour ago
4 min read

How To Create And Manage A Resilient Workforce

1 hour ago
5 min read

The Yidan Prize Foundation Announces The 2020 Yidan Prize Laureates

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Focus on the Middle Class in Luanda

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today