A Forum Exploring Influencer Marketing in Africa

WaxPrint Media presents the Influencer Africa forum on Thursday, 27 May 2021 from 1:00- 4:00 pm GMT. This virtual forum is a platform for brands, marketers, and influencers to explore trends, challenges, and successful case studies of influencer partnerships as well as highlighting opportunities for influencers to best take advantage of their social platforms and online communities, navigating negotiations and the role brand partnerships play in the new normal. A portion of the program will film live in Accra at the Martini Studio with the host and select speakers including M.anifest, Joselyn Dumas and Ameyaw Debrah.



“The growth of influencer marketing shows no signs of slowing down globally and the same goes for African markets. Despite the challenges when it comes to working with influencers, brands continue to turn to influencers to drive engagement and sales and influencers are finding creative and lucrative ways to connect brands and products with their communities,” shares Muhammida El Muhajir, the Director of Strategy at WaxPrint Media an Accra based digital marketing and PR agency who has extensive experience working in entertainment marketing with previous roles at Nike, Inc. and the prestigious William Morris Agency.

The Influencer Africa Forum will feature one-on-one conversations with leading African influencers sharing their experiences working with brands such as recording artist M.anifest who has partnered with Martell and Absa Bank, actress/media personality Joselyn Dumas who has served as an ambassador for Jaguar, Jobberman Ghana, Ghandour Cosmetics, and Standard Chartered Bank and celebrity journalist Ameyaw Debrah who works with many brands on his digital media platforms. The Brand Panel will be moderated by Lagos-based PR expert, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande in dialogue with representatives from the banking, mobile, technology, and spirits industries regarding integrating influencers in marketing campaigns and specific case studies.



“Influencer marketing is one of the most impactful forms of marketing especially with the rise of social media and technology. Brands are still attempting to better understand how to evaluate the impact on awareness and sales and influencers are gaining knowledge of their value and role in enhancing campaigns. We are thrilled to provide a platform to engage with market leaders in Africa, vibrant influencers and global pioneers to explore the current state and future of influencer marketing on the continent,” adds El Muhajir.



With a highlight on the role of technology in marketing, a segment of the program will also include presentations by African tech-based influencer marketing platforms which streamline the selection and negotiation between influencers and brands.



Influencer Africa Speakers:



Muhammida El Muhajir – Director of Strategy, WaxPrint Media

Bidemi Zakariyau Akande – Founder & CEO of LSF PR

M.anifest – Performing Artist

Joselyn Dumas – Actress and Media Personality

Ameyaw Debrah – Celebrity Reporter/Publicist/Social Media Marketer

Jeannette Quashie – Brand Manager at Pernod Ricard

Nekeda Newell-Hall – Talent Executive + Chief Impact Officer, strut AGENCY Los Angeles

Therese Jones – C.E.O Ripple Influence

Bukky Akomolafe – Country Manager at Travelstart



More Speakers to be added.

Free to register at www.waxprint.media/influencerafrica