A Game Changer for Africa’s Hospitality Industry

Angel Vendeline Namshali is an example of this energy. Namshali, who spoke last Thursday at Empowers Africa’s annual Women Leading Change event in New York City, currently manages Asilia’s Dunia Camp in the Central Serengeti, Tanzania. While it’s rare to have women in a leadership position here, it’s even more notable that the camp is entirely run by female staff, down to the guides and trackers.

SOURCE: SKIFT

