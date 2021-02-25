Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Homegrown, Virtual Learning Management System for schools

4 hours ago 1 min read

Founded in 2019 by Boye Oshinaga, Femi Ibiwoye, Seyi Adelaju and Babatunde Caleb, Gradely uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help parents and schools intervene in real-time to plug student learning gaps. The startup, which has raised US$150,000 in pre-seed funding from angels and venture capital firms such as Ventures Platform and Microtraction, has now launched its LMS, known as “Gradely for Schools”. It is a teacher-led LMS, built for personalised learning, with features such as live classes to organise and hold engaging class experiences, assessment tools to set up robust and relevant assessment formats fitted with the Nigerian and British curriculum-aligned question pool, a proctored examination system to hold credible remote academic evaluations, and a suite of personalised video lessons, practice quizzes and games library known as Gradely CatchUp! to support in-class efforts with students at home. So far, Gradely has been used by over 5,000 Nigerian parents and 200 schools as part of its beta testing, and it is now planning a wider rollout.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Maputo Baffled By Horrific Discovery on its Beach

4 hours ago
2 min read

Lessons from Rwanda’s Successful Conservation of Species Dwindling in the Wild

4 hours ago
1 min read

Former Glencore Agent Spills the Beans on How Deals Were Made

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco and Namibia Removed from the European Union’s List of Tax Havens

4 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Ministers Still Seem to Be Taking Covid Lightly

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Becomes First Country to Receive Vaccines through Covax

4 hours ago
1 min read

Stevie Wonder is Moving to Ghana

1 day ago
1 min read

Global Music Streaming Service Spotify is making a Giant Leap into Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

What Challenges Remain for African Fintech Companies?

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Top 5 Tips For Planning An African Safari

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Homegrown, Virtual Learning Management System for schools

4 hours ago
1 min read

Maputo Baffled By Horrific Discovery on its Beach

4 hours ago
2 min read

Lessons from Rwanda’s Successful Conservation of Species Dwindling in the Wild

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: