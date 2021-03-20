Africa.com

A List of Black-owned Accommodations on the Continent

1 hour ago

African Bush Camps spans Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia and was founded by Beks Ndlovu, a professional safari guide, these luxe tented camp and lodges offer wildlife and safari experiences in some of Africa’s untouched areas. Accra’s Olma Colonial Suites boast intimate hotel features an outdoor pool, a garden to unwind in, and is located in Accra’s city center, a short distance from the beach. Zaina Lodge in Ghana, is West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge in Mole National Park, Zaina has tented chalets complete with private balconies, and a cool infinity pool to refresh in. RLJ Kendeja Resort is the first hotel of its kind in Liberia, this four-star resort is known for stunning views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. At Jnane Tamsna in Morocco, antiques and hand-made furnishings fill well-designed outdoor spaces. Seku Bi is an intimate boutique features French colonial villas, contemporary African art, and a quiet location in the arrondissement of Dakar-Plateau. A network of three hostels throughout South Africa’s major cities, Curiocity outposts are designed with local style and plenty of soul.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

