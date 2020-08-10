Tue. Aug 11th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The Igbo town of Idumuje-Ugboko in southeast Nigeria, is the place where artist and architect Demas Nwoko calls his home. At 84, Nwoko owns the African Designs Development Centre, the sole industrial venture in town and is under the direction of Nwoko’s son, 54-year-old Ashim, an architect and building contractor. Nwoko began building his own house in Ibadan with the methods that have remained his hallmarks. He created the bricks with laterite soil extracted on-site during the excavation process. Left unpainted, the slight colour variations, ranging from ochre to rust, reflect the strata of the earth from which they came. The structure was designed to become more beautiful with time and wear, the use of local materials offering resilience to the specific environmental conditions of the site – Nwoko’s Ibadan home has never needed renovation or significant repair since completion in 1964. The family hopes to eventually employ workers from the area to manufacture furniture and building components from locally sourced materials to be sold across the country. For now, the workshop is used to build custom parts to supply Demas Nwoko’s building commissions. Today, Nwoko’s attention is focused on a recent government commission to design the new National Gallery, 415km (258 miles) away in Abuja.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

More Articles

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

2 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

10 mins ago
1 min read

The New Cairo Officially Unveiled

13 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons on Building Scalable Businesses in Africa

16 mins ago
1 min read

It Has Become More Dire for African Migrants to Leave Lebanon

18 mins ago
1 min read

Chakwera Charts the Path of his First 100 Days in Office

20 mins ago
1 min read

Situation in Mauritius Becomes Desperate

23 mins ago
1 min read

Black Market for Medical Supplies Thrives in Accra

27 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Moroccan Athlete Who Inspired a Generation

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Model of Culturally Relevant and Sustainable African Design

4 mins ago
1 min read

PR Training for African Founders

6 mins ago
1 min read

Back to School for the DRC

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today