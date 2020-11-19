Africa.com

A Music Festival for African and Middle Eastern Talent

13 hours ago 1 min read

Visa For Music, based in Rabat Morocco, is one of the most important music festivals for musicians hailing from Africa and the Middle East as it sets the stage for performers to present their art to event organisers, tour managers from Europe for tour dates and concert programming — and likewise for European talent looking for gigs in Africa. This year, however, the festival will be 100% virtual in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Visa for Music is a festival created to facilitate global industry access for African and Middle Eastern musicians who often cannot afford to attend other major international music festivals abroad such as Europe or in the United States — as there are often also additional challenges and complications in terms of immigration paperwork for travel.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

