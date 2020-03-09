Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

A Near Miss for Sudan Leader

Sudan’s prime minister has survived an apparent assassination attempt after an explosion near his convoy in the capital, Khartoum. Abdalla Hamdok confirmed he was safe in a tweet shortly after the attack. “I would like to assure the people of Sudan that I am safe and in good shape. Rest assured that what happened today will not stand in the way of our transition, instead it is an additional push to the wheel of change in Sudan,” he said. The attack comes almost exactly a year after pro-democracy protesters forced the country’s powerful military to remove the former autocratic president, Omar al-Bashir, from power and replace him with a joint military-civilian administration.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

