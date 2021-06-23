Africa.com

A New Approach to Spotting and Investing in Africa’s Most Promising Early Stage Ventures

41 mins ago 1 min read

Maya Horgan Famodu appeared on the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list in 2018 in the technology category. She has been photographed shepherding Silicon Valley tech moguls across Africa. She has invested, through her venture capital firm Ingressive Capital, in leading African startups including the genomics company 54gene and Paystack, the Nigerian fintech leader now valued at more than USD 1 billion. As an investor, she has made it her mission to debunk the myths around what it takes to succeed in that part of the finance industry. She wants to show that you can start from anywhere. And she’s showing the blueprint on how to do it as a woman. After assisting top American technology companies as well as leading US-based VCs and startup incubators such a Y Combinator and Techstars that were looking to make investments on the continent, she leveraged key data points, her local and international networks, and her on-the-ground experience to secure her first financial commitments for Ingressive Capital Fund I, a USD 10 million fund.

