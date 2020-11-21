Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A New Museum to Bring the Benin Bronzes Home

3 mins ago 1 min read

A new museum designed by Sir David Adjaye is to be built following the most extensive archaeological excavation ever undertaken in Benin City, Nigeria, raising hopes of a resolution to one of the world’s most controversial debates over looted museum artefacts. The kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria and not to be confused with the modern-day country of Benin, was one of the most important and powerful pre-colonial states of west Africa. The Benin bronzes, some of Africa’s greatest treasures, were looted by British soldiers and sailors in 1897 and are mostly in western museums and private collections. The British Museum has more than 900 bronzes – arguably the most famous – and has long faced calls for them to be returned. Details have been announced of important steps towards these treasures being loaned or given back with the creation of the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), to be designed by Adjaye, the Tanzanian-born British architect of Ghanaian descent.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

More Articles

1 min read

In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions

2 mins ago
1 min read

These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

Creating the Biggest Gold Producer in Burkina Faso

11 hours ago
1 min read

How to Run African Farms like Factories

11 hours ago
1 min read

The State of Cryptocurrencies in Africa

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Pandemic’s Positive Spin on Harare’s Economy

11 hours ago
1 min read

Growing Africa’s Agriculture Industry around Data

12 hours ago
1 min read

Livestock Theft Hits South African Farmers Hard

12 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

In Accra, Five Designers Are Reinventing Ghanaian Traditions

2 mins ago
1 min read

A New Museum to Bring the Benin Bronzes Home

3 mins ago
1 min read

These 4 Female Musicians are Transforming the Conservative Culture in Nigeria

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Most Promising Early-stage Businesses in the Space-tech Sector across Africa

11 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: