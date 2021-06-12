A New Path for South African Airways

South African public enterprises minister has confirmed that a private consortium will buy a 51% stake and inject over $221.6m into long troubled South African Airways. The government has selected the Takatso Consortium, comprising infrastructure investor Harith General Partners and aviation group Global Aviation, as SAA’s preferred strategic equity partner. The Takatso Consortium, which says it will relaunch SAA as “a viable, sustainable, scalable and agile airline,” will own 51% and the Department of Public Enterprises 49%. The consortium said that it intends to list the airline in the future as a way of addressing future funding requirements. In a statement, the consortium said that a due diligence exercise will now get under way. Once completed, the consortium will reveal details including route network rollout, fleet selection, the leadership team, transformation, and brand relaunch, technology, the future of SAA’s subsidiaries, and global partnerships.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS
More Articles
Goods Going to Waste at the Suez Canal
Supporting Africa’s Informal Sector through Technology
Telecom and Tech Companies in Africa are Reaching New Milestones
A Virtual Museum Celebrating African Women in Entertainment
Young Nigerians with Disabilities Look to Soccer for Relief
France Withdraws Troops Fighting in the Sahel
Looking for High-impact Entrepreneurs from across Africa who are Ready to Scale
Uganda Urged to Optimise Service Delivery to its Elderly
The Moments Leading Up to Zimbabwe’s Last Poll