Sat. Aug 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Nigerian startup Nwanndo launched its web app earlier in May, offering users access to what is essentially an “Airbnb for Africa”. Founded by Okereke Ikenna and Venetia Grant, Nwanndo connects people with places to stay and things to do around Africa, and allows individuals to monetise their extra space or travel expertise. The startup’s goal is to remove the need for travel agents and helping locals make money while showcasing the best the continent has to offer. The startup is currently operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, and is looking to expand to the rest of Africa and overseas as it enters into discussions with investors. The platform, which charges hosts a 10 per cent commission on any booking, did not launch at an opportune time, given the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns and travel bans, but has so far rented out two rooms. Ikenna acknowledges that the timing was not great, but said there has never been a perfect time to start a business.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity

6 mins ago
1 min read

This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All

9 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

14 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Top National Parks

18 mins ago
1 min read

Five West African Recipes from Lope Ariyo

20 mins ago
1 min read

Burna Boy Has the Whole World Listening

26 mins ago
1 min read

Yasmina Atta’s Surrealist Fashion Collection Takes Cues from African Cinema

29 mins ago
1 min read

Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama’s 2020 Summer Playlist

35 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Avant Garde – Artists at Home

44 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Garden Route To Have a Brand New Adventure Activity

6 mins ago
1 min read

This African Gem is the Perfect Place to Get Away from it All

9 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Bitten by the Hiking Bug

14 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today