A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

Nigerian startup Nwanndo launched its web app earlier in May, offering users access to what is essentially an “Airbnb for Africa”. Founded by Okereke Ikenna and Venetia Grant, Nwanndo connects people with places to stay and things to do around Africa, and allows individuals to monetise their extra space or travel expertise. The startup’s goal is to remove the need for travel agents and helping locals make money while showcasing the best the continent has to offer. The startup is currently operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Tanzania, and is looking to expand to the rest of Africa and overseas as it enters into discussions with investors. The platform, which charges hosts a 10 per cent commission on any booking, did not launch at an opportune time, given the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns and travel bans, but has so far rented out two rooms. Ikenna acknowledges that the timing was not great, but said there has never been a perfect time to start a business.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA