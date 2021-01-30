Africa.com

A Painting of Amanda Gorman Enters Harvard’s Hutchins Center

Ever since her acclaimed reading at the Biden Harris inauguration, poet Amanda Gorman’s star has been on the rise. She has captured the world’s attention, including that of Ghanaian artist Raphael Adjetey Adjei Mayne, whose painting of her inspiring reading will now find a place at Harvard, Gorman’s alma mater. Mayne completed the work, which depicts a faceless yet charismatic Gorman mid-speech against a floral background, within five days. It shows her wearing her red satin headband and sunny yellow coat, both Prada, as well as an ornate bird cage ring that references the late poet Maya Angelou—who performed at Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration—and her famous poem “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”   

SOURCE: SURFACE

