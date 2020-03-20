Fri. Mar 20th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Pathway to Home Ownership for Women in Uganda

23 seconds ago 1 min read

Social enterprise Smart Havens Africa is helping vulnerable communities acquire homes affordably and sustainably. Anne Rweyora is the managing director of Smart Havens Africa. She has set up the company to build low-cost, sustainable houses for vulnerable and low-income households in areas where homes are predominantly owned by wealthy landowners. The idea is to make home ownership more accessible to African women in particular. Her motivation to create accessible housing got her shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize.

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Netflix Increases its Investment in Nollywood

2 mins ago
1 min read

Chad Uses Cash Cows to Settle its $100m Debt to Angola

3 mins ago
1 min read

Giving African Startups Brand Advice

5 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Pathway to Home Ownership for Women in Uganda

23 seconds ago
1 min read

Netflix Increases its Investment in Nollywood

2 mins ago
1 min read

Chad Uses Cash Cows to Settle its $100m Debt to Angola

3 mins ago
1 min read

Giving African Startups Brand Advice

5 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today