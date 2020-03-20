A Pathway to Home Ownership for Women in Uganda

Social enterprise Smart Havens Africa is helping vulnerable communities acquire homes affordably and sustainably. Anne Rweyora is the managing director of Smart Havens Africa. She has set up the company to build low-cost, sustainable houses for vulnerable and low-income households in areas where homes are predominantly owned by wealthy landowners. The idea is to make home ownership more accessible to African women in particular. Her motivation to create accessible housing got her shortlisted for the Royal Academy of Engineering Africa Prize.

SOURCE: CNN

