A Photo Series of the Beautiful People of Africa

1 day ago 1 min read

During his many years of travel, Photographer Pascal Mannaerts has found that it’s the people that really inspire him – particularly in Africa. He’s most drawn to Africa and Asia. ‘Africa fascinates me by its diversity, the richness of its cultures and its peoples, and by the feeling of warm and sincere welcome that I usually feel there. It’s also a continent where the word “adventure” still takes on its full meaning. So often in Africa my heart goes boom.’ The past year has turned his work upside down but Pascal is currently working on a project on women in Oman which will be presented in France and Oman this year. ‘I will also hit the roads of Namibia later this year.’

SOURCE: GETAWAY

