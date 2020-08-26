Wed. Aug 26th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Platform for Queer People in Africa to Come together to Reclaim their Power

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Pride Afrique is the first of its kind, a three-day virtual extravaganza celebrating Africa’s diverse, colorful community of sexual minorities. But behind the glitz and glam, participants say, is a very serious need to bring gay Africans into the light, as their lives are threatened on the continent every single day. Homosexuality is illegal in more than half of Africa’s 54 countries, with penalties ranging from jail time to execution. Even in countries where same-sex relationships and fluid gender identities are decriminalized, they remain culturally unpopular, and often result in discrimination or even targeted violence. Festival committee member Welcome Lishivha says that while the event may look fun, sexy and glamorous, its underlying message is very serious. That was the purpose of this year’s inaugural, unusual Pride Afrique festival. The multimedia celebration of Africa’s rainbow of sexual minorities was held virtually over three days this month, amid restrictions across the continent that prohibit large gatherings. About 1,000 people tuned in digitally, on YouTube. 

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

13 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s New Bill Gives Activists Some Hope

18 mins ago
1 min read

The First Casualties of Mauritian Oil Spill

33 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Scientists Create a Bespoke Air Quality Measuring Device

41 mins ago
1 min read

Wild Foraging is Back in Fashion with a Growing Number of Wild Food Innovators in the Cape

1 day ago
1 min read

Competition Leaves Bad Smell for Egyptian Farmers

1 day ago
1 min read

Research on How Students Have Coped with Online Learning in Nigeria

1 day ago
1 min read

Heads to Roll After Rats at Zambian Hospital Go Viral

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Water Weed Proves Lucrative for Benin Startup

31 seconds ago
1 min read

A Platform for Queer People in Africa to Come together to Reclaim their Power

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s Textile Industry Dealt a Big Blow

13 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe’s New Bill Gives Activists Some Hope

19 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today