A Safari-to-beach Trip to Tanzania

2 mins ago 1 min read

Zanzibar is recognizable by its characteristic sailing dhows, fishing villages, and quiet shores. Once an important trading hub for traders from mainland Africa, India, and the Arab Peninsula, and that unique mix of influences can now be seen in everything from the food served, to the islands’ religious beliefs and architecture. In recent years, the pairing of that cultural stronghold—which is so notably different from that of Tanzania proper—with a new swath of chic, barefoot resorts has brought the destination even more buzz than in the past.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

