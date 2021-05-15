Africa.com

A Scheme to Make African Art Profitable

4 hours ago 1 min read

African art sales, though they are on the rise, still currently account for less than 1% of the $50 billion global art market. What if there was a way for African artists to profit from their work in perpetuity while also growing their piece of the pie? This was one of the major motivations for Kenyan-based award-winning photographer and filmmaker, Rich Allela, to auction one of the continent’s first crypto art collections using non-fungible token (NFTs).  His work is facilitated by Picha Images, a digital media company which launched one of the first crypto art NFTs on the continent. The auction is running from April 26 to mid-May, and is hosted on OpenSea, one of the world’s largest NFT digital marketplaces.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

