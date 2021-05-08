A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa is a business woman, one of Africa’s most successful marketers, and the first African five-star director at Longrich Bioscience, a multinational marketing company. Ejimagwa is the woman behind the establishment of a $104 million OEM smart factory in Lagos, Nigeria. Her success in helping Longrich set up its operations in Africa gave her the leverage to insist on the establishment of a permanent smart factory in Nigeria that will export Longrich’s products to Europe and the rest of Africa.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
More Articles
Accra’s Rental System is Designed to Break Tenants
A Fund to Attract Investors to the African Fashion Market
Resolving the Challenges of Grant-making in Africa
Microcredit, in Rwanda and Many Other Parts of Africa, has Lost its Original Aim
Nigeria’s Securities Commission Aims to Curb the Growing Number of Online Brokers
The Potential of Private Equity Remains Largely Untapped in Southern Africa
Ghanaian Upcycles Scrap Products into a Car
Grooming Lagos Youths in a Game of Strategy
Mobile Gaming Platform Unlocks an Untapped African Market