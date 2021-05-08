Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

4 hours ago 1 min read

Titilope Olubisi Ejimagwa is a business woman, one of Africa’s most successful marketers, and the first African five-star director at Longrich Bioscience, a multinational marketing company. Ejimagwa is the woman behind the establishment of a $104 million OEM smart factory in Lagos, Nigeria. Her success in helping Longrich set up its operations in Africa gave her the leverage to insist on the establishment of a permanent smart factory in Nigeria that will export Longrich’s products to Europe and the rest of Africa.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Accra’s Rental System is Designed to Break Tenants

4 hours ago
1 min read

A Fund to Attract Investors to the African Fashion Market

4 hours ago
1 min read

Resolving the Challenges of Grant-making in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Microcredit, in Rwanda and Many Other Parts of Africa, has Lost its Original Aim

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Securities Commission Aims to Curb the Growing Number of Online Brokers

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Potential of Private Equity Remains Largely Untapped in Southern Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Upcycles Scrap Products into a Car

1 day ago
1 min read

Grooming Lagos Youths in a Game of Strategy

1 day ago
1 min read

Mobile Gaming Platform Unlocks an Untapped African Market

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: