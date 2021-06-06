A Snow-filled Adventure in Southern Africa

Travellers from far and wide travel to Sani Pass to see the snow and grab a drink at The Highest Pub in Africa, situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho. One place to get all the action is Sani Mountain Lodge. The lodge is situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, sitting 2 874 metres above sea level. The lodge offers comfortable accommodation for those who want to spend the night. As it is located in Lesotho, South Africans will require a passport. Travellers can also stay at a South African establishment close to the border and enjoy a half-day tour up Sani Pass.

SOURCE: IOL