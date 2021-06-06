Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Snow-filled Adventure in Southern Africa

2 mins ago 1 min read

Travellers from far and wide travel to Sani Pass to see the snow and grab a drink at The Highest Pub in Africa, situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho. One place to get all the action is Sani Mountain Lodge. The lodge is situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, sitting 2 874 metres above sea level. The lodge offers comfortable accommodation for those who want to spend the night. As it is located in Lesotho, South Africans will require a passport. Travellers can also stay at a South African establishment close to the border and enjoy a half-day tour up Sani Pass.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

France’s Festival of Dance back with an African Flair

57 seconds ago
1 min read

Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice

4 mins ago
1 min read

Brazilian Treats Influenced by Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Condé Nast Traveler’s Picks of the Year’s Top Hotel and Industry Openings

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine

12 mins ago
1 min read

#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail

14 mins ago
1 min read

Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion

15 mins ago
1 min read

South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language

17 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here