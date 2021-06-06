A Snow-filled Adventure in Southern Africa

Travellers from far and wide travel to Sani Pass to see the snow and grab a drink at The Highest Pub in Africa, situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho. One place to get all the action is Sani Mountain Lodge. The lodge is situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, sitting 2 874 metres above sea level. The lodge offers comfortable accommodation for those who want to spend the night. As it is located in Lesotho, South Africans will require a passport. Travellers can also stay at a South African establishment close to the border and enjoy a half-day tour up Sani Pass.
SOURCE: IOL
More Articles
France’s Festival of Dance back with an African Flair
Positioning South Africa as the Working-from-home Destination of Choice
Brazilian Treats Influenced by Africa
Condé Nast Traveler’s Picks of the Year’s Top Hotel and Industry Openings
The Definitive Guide to South African Cuisine
#DI Alumni to Bring the Mother City to Life on Inaugural Cape Town Design Trail
Mandela’s Tailor on Mission to Boost African Fashion
South African Children’s Book ‘!Qhoi nla Tjhoi’ Hopes to Revive a Dying Ancient Language
Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power