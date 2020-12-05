A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

Hernâni Miguel is a cultural steward of sorts and his career details his personal philosophy to bridge the African diaspora through art, culture, food and music. Miguel was born in Guinea-Bissau, a country in West Africa, and moved to Portugal in his youth with his relatives. Starting out as an African business owner in Lisbon was a challenge. The essence of community is a gift that Hernâni Miguel has created each night at his wine bar, Tabernáculo by Hernâni Miguel. On most nights at Tabernáculo, Bob Marley, Nina Simone, Nat King Cole, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder play over the music system after Udi Fagundis, a Brazilian musician, performs his set.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Articles
The Bedrock of Afrobeats
The Nollywood Movie Stirring Controversy
Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale
A Social Distancing Experiment in Joburg’s Hotspots
South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle
The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa
Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition
Open Call for African Startups Addressing Access to Energy, Agriculture, Mobility Issues
What Africa Stands to Gain from the Internet Economy