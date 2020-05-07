Africa.com

A Step Forward for Khartoum and Washington

The building of Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan is seen in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

8 mins ago 1 min read

The prospects for improved relations between the United States and Sudan took a major step forward with this week’s announcement that the transitional government in Khartoum has named veteran diplomat Noureldin Sati to serve as its ambassador in Washington. The appointment, which reportedly has been approved by the United States, ends more than 20 years of top-level diplomatic estrangement between the two countries, and reflects steadily warming relations since the overthrow of Sudan’s former president, Omar al-Bashir, last year. The Sudanese Embassy remains temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and offers only a telephone line for consular affairs. However, foreign affairs analysts in the U.S. capital welcomed the announcement and predicted progress on key issues, most notably Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

SOURCE: VOA

