A Survey on Lockdowns in Africa

More than two-thirds of people surveyed in 20 African countries said they would run out of food and water if they had to stay at home for 14 days. Just over half of the respondents said they would run out of money. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention research was conducted to help governments map out future policies on how to tackle coronavirus. It warns that if measures are not adapted to local needs, there is a risk of unrest and violence. The report, Using Data to Find a Balance, shows the difficulties of maintaining strict lockdown policies on the continent. The research was conducted between late March and mid-April in 28 cities in 20 countries to assess the impact of the crisis and people’s attitudes to restrictions that had already been imposed in some areas. Several African countries which had responded swiftly to the coronavirus threat are now easing restrictions.

SOURCE: BBC

