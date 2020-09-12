Sat. Sep 12th, 2020

A Unesco World Heritage Site in Seychelles Named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

12 seconds ago 1 min read

The Vallee de Mai, located on the second-most populated island of Praslin, is home to the world’s largest nut – the unique coco de mer – and the endemic Black Parrot. It is the most-visited natural site in Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. Tripadvisor, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, helps 463 million travellers to plan and carry out trips. Travellers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews and opinions of 8.7 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises.

SOURCE: IOL

