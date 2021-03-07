Africa.com

A View from the Deep Blue Sea

15 hours ago 1 min read

Open since 2013 off the coast of Zanzibar, Manta Resort’s “Underwater Room” is a two-minute boat ride away from the beach—consider it more of a tiny private island than a hotel suite. The three-level accommodation offers coral reef views from its submerged bedroom, plus incredible stargazing views from its roof deck. The hotel also offers dive trips all along Pembra Island, when you’re ready to take down the wall between you and the nearby sea critters.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

