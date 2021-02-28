Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A View from the Highest Point in Cairo

4 hours ago 1 min read

Egypt will be home to the largest tourist wheel in Africa once the Cairo Eye is completed. The giant observation wheel will take tourists for a ride 120 metres high over the city with views of the Nile River, downtown Cairo, the pyramids, Sphinx, and beyond. It will be the fifth-largest wheel around the world after London, Dubai, Las Vegas, and Singapore. Comprising of 48 cabins taking 8 persons each, the wheel will also boast on-site restaurants, a boat dock for water taxis, an events hall, and cafes. The Cairo Eye is expected to attract 2.5 million visitors a year. Visitors could pay between $15 and $22 though this is subject to change. Chairperson of Hawai for Tourism and Investment, Ahmed Metwally said the project will create at least 1,200 jobs and is expected to indirectly introduce another 4,000 opportunities of employment, according to Egyptian Streets. The wheel is planned to open in 2022.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

More Articles

1 min read

These Chefs Infuse the Hudson Valley with West African Flavor

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa-Born ‘Fab Five’ Designers Open Milan Fashion Week

4 hours ago
1 min read

Beyond ‘Black Panther’: Afrofuturism is Booming in Comics

4 hours ago
1 min read

To Help Preserve His Island Paradise, This Musician in Mauritius is Turning Trash into Instruments

4 hours ago
1 min read

Here Are 11 Oscar-Worthy African Feature Films to Watch

4 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco and Namibia Removed from the European Union’s List of Tax Havens

1 day ago
1 min read

What Challenges Remain for African Fintech Companies?

1 day ago
1 min read

Former Glencore Agent Spills the Beans on How Deals Were Made

1 day ago
1 min read

The Second Phase of the AfCFTA Focuses on IP Rights and Trade

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A View from the Highest Point in Cairo

4 hours ago
1 min read

These Chefs Infuse the Hudson Valley with West African Flavor

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa-Born ‘Fab Five’ Designers Open Milan Fashion Week

4 hours ago
1 min read

Beyond ‘Black Panther’: Afrofuturism is Booming in Comics

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: