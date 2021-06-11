Africa.com

A Virtual Museum Celebrating African Women in Entertainment

Michael Tubes, a British-Nigerian photographer, has been snapping images of African female musicians for over 10 years. These images and other objects are now a part of the Women in African Music virtual exhibition which celebrates female performers and those behind the scenes. This year’s exhibition, organised by Sounds Of Africa, will also be dedicated to three female dancers who passed away in 2020: Kodak from Nigeria, Nicole from Ghana and Drey from Cameroon.

