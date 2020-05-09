Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

2 mins ago 1 min read

Situated some 250 miles off the coast of southeast Africa, Madagascar — the fourth largest island on Earth — is a world of its own. Sometimes referred to as the eighth continent, Madagascar split from the Indian subcontinent 88 million years ago and the African mainland some 47 million years before that, so it is perhaps not surprising that about 90 percent of its fauna and flora is found nowhere else on earth. Much of the island’s megafauna (including nearly 10-foot-tall elephant birds and lemurs the size of gorillas) has been driven to extinction. But Madagascar still boasts a panoply of unique plants and animals, from numerous species of baobab trees and endemic orchids to chameleons, giraffe-necked weevils and the bizarre-looking aye-aye.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

6 mins ago
1 min read

Homegrown Artists Drive Morocco’s Hip-hop Scene

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rabha Ashry Takes 2020 African Poetry Prize

17 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Visual Tour of the Island Nation of Madagascar

2 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrating Mothers in the Wild

6 mins ago
1 min read

Homegrown Artists Drive Morocco’s Hip-hop Scene

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rabha Ashry Takes 2020 African Poetry Prize

17 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today