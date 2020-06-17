Africa.com

Accra Extends a Hand to African Americans

12 hours ago 1 min read

Ghana has a message for African Americans in the wake of George Floyd’s death: “Africa is your home.” Officials in Ghana’s capital Accra are inviting Americans to live and invest in the West African nation.

