Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Accra’s Rental System is Designed to Break Tenants

4 hours ago 1 min read

Ghana’s government has announced a loan scheme to help tenants pay the hefty advance rent (often covering two years) to private landlords. Advance rent is also prevalent in several other African countries. The Ghana Rent Act of 1963 (as amended) states that a deposit of six months is the maximum that a landlord can request from a tenant. This national rental assistance scheme will embolden landlords to keep charging the two-year advance rent which is illegal in terms of the Rent Act. The Ghanaian government presents the rental assistance scheme as a way of assisting tenants struggling to pay the advance rent. Scholars have highlighted several problems this advance rent payment poses to renters. Young people on low incomes are especially vulnerable. They have little choice but to accept these punitive terms. As a consequence, they become saddled with enormous debts.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

A Fund to Attract Investors to the African Fashion Market

4 hours ago
1 min read

Resolving the Challenges of Grant-making in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Microcredit, in Rwanda and Many Other Parts of Africa, has Lost its Original Aim

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Securities Commission Aims to Curb the Growing Number of Online Brokers

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Potential of Private Equity Remains Largely Untapped in Southern Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Upcycles Scrap Products into a Car

1 day ago
1 min read

Grooming Lagos Youths in a Game of Strategy

1 day ago
1 min read

Mobile Gaming Platform Unlocks an Untapped African Market

1 day ago
1 min read

The Green Gold Sweeping Sub-Saharan Africa

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: