Actor Yvonne Orji No Longer ‘Insecure’ About Nigerian-American Duality

6 mins ago 1 min read

With a hit HBO series and her own comedy special, Yvonne Orji is making huge strides in Hollywood.  Growing up in Nigeria and America exposed her to an array of cultural differences, which she mines for great humor in her new one-woman show, ‘Momma, I Made It.’ Originally training for a career in medicine, she switched gears after a positive experience on the stage prompted her to pursue her comedy dream (and her Nigerian parents’ nightmare). As a young child, she had moved with her family from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, to the United States; after that, the only Nigeria she knew came from summer visits to her hometown, during which she hardly ever left her parents’ side.

