Africa Avant Garde – Artists at Home

Explore the creative process of a number of African artists, who take us into their homes and studios to show how their work unfolds during this period of isolation. Spanning diverse countries and disciplines, these talents entertain and inspire with their stories and stunning output.
SOURCE: CNN
More Articles
Nigerian App Creates Explores Farm to Table Produce
Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law
Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain
Africa’s New and Rejuvenated Relationships with Major World Powers
Dakar Cleans Up its Port to Avoid a Beirut Disaster
Africa’s Youngest Country Runs Out of Foreign Exchange Reserves
Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables
When Jumia Closed Shop in Tanzania, New Doors Opened for E-commerce
A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa