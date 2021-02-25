Africa Business Events Industry Set For Its First And 2021 Hybrid Africa MICE Masterclass 2021

Africa Tourism Partners in collaboration with South African Tourism, Gauteng Tourism Authority and BDO South Africa are pleased to announce that the 2021 Africa Business Tourism MICE Masterclass will be held in hybrid format. The in-person session of the Masterclass is scheduled to take place at Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on 24 and 25 March 2021 with a limited number of physical attendees.

The Masterclass is a professional development programme that offers a holistic view of the opportunities for the Africa MICE industry during and beyond COVID 19 era. The course will focus on among others, business recovery, survival strategies and how to do business differently, while providing tangible solutions to address current and future challenges. This is the first hybrid Africa Business Tourism MICE Masterclass since inception in 2018 due to COVID 19. The sector as whole is struggling in this unprecedented time, therefore this course presents an outstanding opportunity for key players such as members and officials of Convention Bureau, Tourism Authorities and Boards, ICCA, SITE, SAACI, AFSAE, PCOs, DMCs, SMMEs and entrepreneurs to re-connect. It also serves as an avenue to bring together experts across the international MICE sector to dialogue, explore and share practical measures as well as sustainable interventions for the recovery and survival of the MICE and Business Events sector in Africa.

The course will be delivered in a highly interactive manner with a minimum number of pre-selected physical participants. This is to ensure strict adherence to COVID 19 protocols and safety. Considering the success of 2018 to 2020 Meetings Africa Business Tourism & MICE Masterclass, it is highly anticipated that the 2021 edition will be more impactful in providing support to participants in this difficult time, while equipping them with skills and knowledge for business continuity, survival in the “New Normal” and post COVID-19 era.

Another highlight is for delegates to gain insights into the significance of tourism equity and recovery funds for business continuity and industry revival from a MICE and business tourism sector perspective. Digital transformation, new approaches bidding, innovative venue and events management, business development, incentive travel and novel MICE business models in the “new normal” are also some of the key areas of discussions among several others.

“It is encouraging to note that this hybrid Africa MICE Masterclass will be delivered by a faculty of renowned industry experts, academics and business leaders from across the world.” Says Christelle Grohmann, Director, BDO, South Africa. “These include Dr. Rob Davidson – Managing Director, MICE Knowledge, UK, Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo – Chief National Convention Bureau Officer, South African Tourism, Nonnie Kubeka, Head, Gauteng Conventions and Events Bureau, Prof. Dimitrios Buhalis – Professor/Established Chair in Tourism, Bournemouth University Business School, Rudi van der Vyver – CEO, We Are Virtual and Elcia Grandcourt, Director for Africa, UNWTO, Linda Pereira – Executive Director, CPL Events UK and Portugal.

