Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power

With the launch of her 15th album, Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo, is turning her attention to the younger generation, collaborating with some of Africa’s bright, new stars, like Mr. Eazi, Yemi Alade, and Burna Boy. Not only is she excited about the incredible music they’ve created, but also about what it says about the future of Africa. The songs on Mother Nature celebrate the continent’s cultural might and zeal, while exploring urgent themes from the climate crisis to police brutality. At an age when some singers might coast, Kidjo sounds like a woman armed with a loudhailer and a placard.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Articles
Planning an Alternative to the Suez Canal
The Benefits of Land Restoration are Visible Now in Many Places Like Burkina Faso
Providing Reliable Power for DRC’s Underserved
Nigeria Suspends Twitter
Tanzania Regains its Spot as Sub-Saharan Africa’s Foremost Gas Frontier-investment Destination
Positioning Gokada at the Centre of Nigeria’s e-Commerce and Delivery Revolution
Investing in Green Infrastructure for African Cities
Fintech Remains the Most Funded Sector in Africa’s Startup Ecosystem and Bezos Wants In
Akufo-Addo Challenges his Country to Produce Chocolate on a Commercial Scale