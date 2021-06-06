Africa Has So Much Talent – We Can’t Even Grasp It’: Angelique Kidjo on Pop, Politics and Power

Africa.com

With the launch of her 15th album, Mother Nature, Angelique Kidjo, is turning her attention to the younger generation, collaborating with some of Africa’s bright, new stars, like Mr. Eazi, Yemi Alade, and Burna Boy. Not only is she excited about the incredible music they’ve created, but also about what it says about the future of Africa. The songs on Mother Nature celebrate the continent’s cultural might and zeal, while exploring urgent themes from the climate crisis to police brutality. At an age when some singers might coast, Kidjo sounds like a woman armed with a loudhailer and a placard.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

